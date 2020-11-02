It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Dieter Rogas, beloved husband, father and devoted grandfather who passed away due to a brain tumour at the age of 82 on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erika Rogas. "Papa" is sadly missed by his children Esther (Jeff), Heidi (Zoran) and Daniel (Ashley). Proud Opa to Owen Bodenham, Noah, Joshua and Brooklyn Rogas. He will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at the Bridgeport Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Freedom Life Church, 20 Shirk Place Kitchener or a charity of your choice
will be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Dieter's memorial.