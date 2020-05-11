After a brief battle with cancer, at Grey Bruce Health Services, Lion's Head early Thursday morning May 7, 2020. Roger Stover of Lion's Head in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Daphne (nee Chewins). Cherished father of Jeff and his wife Christy and Bryan and his wife Sheri. Much loved Poppa of Myah, Cole, Catrin, Trent and Sydney. Dear brother of Bob and his wife Nancy, Elizabeth Riddell, Nancy Morley and her husband Gord and Russ and his wife Helen and brother-in-law of Roger Chewins and Sue Chewins. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Elvera (nee Warder) and Harry Stover, step-father, Charlie Norris and brothers-in-law Harold Riddell and Stephen Chewins. Roger was a man of deep faith who loved the Lord. His faith was expressed in every aspect of his life and career. He taught at Rockway Mennonite Collegiate for 30 years and was known to have a gentle, kind spirit by all who knew him. In his teaching and coaching, he is remembered as being fair and competitive. He played an integral part in the lives of his students, athletes and colleagues. He always enjoyed quality time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Private family interment service at Eastnor Cemetery, Lion's Head entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. A virtual Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family invite you to join them online by the link to be posted on Roger's online memorial page through www.georgefuneralhome.com. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion's Head Hospital or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.