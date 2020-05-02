Passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Loving father of Karen Good (Mike), Christine Moser (Tim), Mark Henrich (Cathy) also a cherished friend of Helen Weber. Sadly missed by grandchildren; Adam Good (Holly), Malorie Good (Deven), Jordan Good (Brittany), Melissa Moser (Justin), Shelley Moser, Craig Ainsworth (Mel), Cory Henrich (Val), Carrie Henrich, Cameron Henrich and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his loving wife Connie Henrich (2007), his second wife Pat Henrich (2011), and sister Debra French (2015). Wayne worked at CKCO TV and GE/ABB. Because of his love for singing, he enjoyed being a member of the Schneider Male Chorus, church choir, Gloryland Chorus, Inshallah, Fireside Voices and he also enjoyed leading singsongs at retirement homes. At this time there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of Wayne's life will follow at a later date. Private family burial to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences for the family and donations to Trillium Lutheran Church may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.