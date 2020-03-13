Home

Roland "Rollie" Stewart

1942 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, with family by his side at Grand River Hospital, KW Campus on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 77. Dear stepfather of Jeannie Paradis (Christian) and Bruce Cowan (Kelly). Cherished Papa of Brandon, Nicole, Josh, Andy and Amanda. Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and his canine buddy 'Twist'. Dearly missed by many friends within the Waterloo area. Rollie absolutely loved the outdoors, fishing and camping was his favorite pastime. Predeceased by his mother Mina 'Bun' and grandparents Nellie and Harold Stewart. At Rollie's request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 13, 2020
