Passed away at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Karen Duldhardt (nee Witt) for 55 years. Dear father of Kevin (Tracey), Jeffery (Shelly), and Angela Duldhardt. Loved grandfather of Matthaeus, Turner, Aiden, Carson, and Abigail. Dear brother of Karin Bernt (Paul). Also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Gerhard and Anna Duldhardt and his grandson Lucca. Rolf was a bus operator with Grand River Transit for 25 years, and was a lifelong member of the New Apostolic Church. Rolf's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the New Apostolic Church, 160 Margaret Ave., Kitchener, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Bishop Michael Wagner officiating. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the NAC - Foreign Extension, 319 Bridgeport Rd. E., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K9, or to the Lung Association, 245 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 7X2. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com