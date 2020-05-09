It is with great sadness we announce that Ron passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Ron was born in Windsor, Ontario on June 7, 1947 to Hugh and Rose Cribbs. Beloved husband and soulmate of Valerie Cribbs. Lovingly remembered by his children Tracey (Ed), Pamela (Jason), Kristin, and Ron (Elizabeth). Cherished grandpa of Jordan, Tristan, Adrian, Jacob, Devin, Celia, Sam, Shaun, Ronnie and Grace. Dear brother of Richard (Mary-Anne) and uncle of Jonathan and Matthew. He will be fondly remembered by his dear cousins and friends both here and in the USA. Ron loved trains, planes and automobiles. His passion was restoring British sports cars, talking about British sports cars but most of all he loved driving British sports cars. Ron was an avid reader, and loved watching Formula 1 while reading the car and driver magazine. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. Ron was always available and willing to give a helping hand and advice to anyone who needed it. Valerie would like to express her sincere gratitude and appreciation to family and friends who have been here for support during Ron's ongoing illness. Our thanks must also go out to the wonderful staff at St. Mary's Hospital. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 9, 2020.