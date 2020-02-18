|
Passed away at Woodingford Lodge, Ingersoll on Saturday, February 15, 2020, Percy Ronald Festing at the age of 91. Loving husband of Ruth Festing (nee Heggart). Father of Susan Hall (David) of Newbury and Wendy Ellerbrun (Jim) of Orillia. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Ron is going to be fondly remembered by the Kimmerly and Heggart families, extended family, and friends. Predeceased by his parents Percy and Sarah (nee Murphy) Festing and siblings Roberta Overholt, Mary Lampman, Joan Baxter and Wendell Festing. The family will receive friends at the SMITH-LeROY FUNERAL HOME, 69 Wellington St. N, Woodstock on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. A complete funeral service will take place in the chapel on Friday at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Bonnie Pilkey as officiant. Interment will be held in the Innerkip Cemetery in the spring. As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to the or the Alzheimer's Society of Oxford. Personal condolences may be sent at www.smithleroy.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 18, 2020