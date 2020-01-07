|
|
At the age of 81, of Mitchell passed away peacefully at Seaforth Community Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Carole Gethke. Dear father of Mike Gethke (Sue) and Rose Hill (Paul). Loving grandfather of Emily, Ross and Dan Gethke, Maddie and Joe Hill. Dear brother of Joan McEwen (Roy). Dear brother-in-law of Shirley Rose. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a grandson Ryan Hill (2001), parents Urlin and Vera Gethke, and brothers-in-law Leonard Rose and Don Rose (Adell). Ron loved his family and was a lifelong resident and farmer of Logan Township. In his early years, he drove milk truck for Stacey Bros. and was an auctioneer. Throughout his life, he had a passion for draft horses. His quick wit, unique personality and outstanding memory, allowed him never to meet a stranger. Friends will be received at the Lockhart Funeral Home, 109 Montreal St., Mitchell on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6671A Line 44, Brodhagen on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Laura Sauder officiating. A reception will follow at the Brodhagen Community Centre. Spring interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Mitchell Agricultural Society (Draft Horse Show) or St. Peter's Lutheran Church would be appreciated and may be made at LockhartFuneralHome.com.