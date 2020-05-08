Ron PAPE
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Ron Pape on May 3, 2020, in his 58th year. Born in Pembroke, Ontario, Ron was the son of Norman (2005) and Rita Pape. Beloved brother to Robert (Rosie) and Rosanne and several nieces and nephews. He left behind his children Mitch, Kimberly and Sarah (Daniel Neri). Ron was a loving father and good friend and will be missed by many. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pound Dog Rescue would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 8, 2020.
