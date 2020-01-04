Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Ron (Reinhold) Pitschner

Passed away on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at home at the age of 69. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sally, daughter Mechelle (Shane) and two grandchildren: Maya & Devon. Ron's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 pm with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation & London Health Sciences Foundation-Cancer Research would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron (Reinhold)'s memorial.
