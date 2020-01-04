|
Passed away on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at home at the age of 69. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sally, daughter Mechelle (Shane) and two grandchildren: Maya & Devon. Ron's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A service will be held in the chapel at 1:30 pm with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation & London Health Sciences Foundation-Cancer Research would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron (Reinhold)'s memorial.