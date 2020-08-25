Passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Louise. Loving father of Ron Jr. (Marie), Wayne (Nancy), Yvonne, Ken (Julie), Darlene (Dean) Pike, Allan (Donette), Linda (Barry) Craig. Fondly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Florence and Harold Mickus, his aunts, uncles and cousin, with one cousin surviving. A family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Breslau on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If desired, donations in Memory of Ron to the COPD Foundation or the Diabetes Association would be appreciated. www.memorycemetery.ca