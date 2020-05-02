Passed away on April 28, 2020 at Winston Park Retirement in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Joan Corrall. Loving father of Julie (Lewis) Winger, Mark (Elisabeth) Corrall, and Beverly (Trevor) Koker. Cherished grandfather to Sheree (Marcel) Friedmann, Stephanie (Chris) Vandenbos, Miranda (Aaron) Bryson, Jeff (Cindy) Corrall, Jesse Corrall, Christopher (Kristin) Corrall, Melanie Koker and Andrea Koker. Great-grandfather to Spencer Lambert, Griffin Vandenbos, Jonathan Freidmann, Ara Corrall, Teazu Corrrall, Gabriella Corrall and Noah Corrall. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Elizabeth Corrall. Dear brother to the late Jean (Des) Shepherd, the late Fred (June) Corrall, Maurice (Lena) Corrall, and Maureen (the late Ken) Colman. Ron deeply loved and valued his family - they were his first loyalty. He touched many lives; even at his 80th birthday many friends came out to wish him well. Ron served in the Army with the Royal Leicestershire Regiment. He was born in England and was very proud of his British heritage. Even after moving to Ontario he returned often to visit his friends and family there. Ron was an active member of the Navy and Airforce Veterans Club on Gage Street in Kitchener. He also loved his sports - he played professional soccer for Leicester City - Divisions 3 and was an avid golfer. He was a talented singer, entertainer and karaoke king. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and to the McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ronald's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.