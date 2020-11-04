Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2 after a 10 year struggle with pulmonary fibrosis, at the age of 81. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Doris (Snowdon) Dummer. Devoted father to three children; Mike (Debbie), Joanne (Doug) and Kirk (Lisa-Marie) and five grandchildren; Matthew (Karina), Megan, Jack, Lauren and Katie. Survived by his sisters; Marian and Joyce. Predeceased by his parents Ada and Douglas Dummer and his brothers Jack and Bob. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
