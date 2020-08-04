Ronald FAW

Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 79. Beloved husband to Jeannette (nee Colclough) for almost 53 years. Loving father to Krista Faw, James Faw (Michael Schwarz), Julie Hoover (Phil), Susan Priddle (Don), Martina Smith (Dalton) and Roberto Coelho Da Silva. Cherished grandpa to Enzo, Oliver, Hannah, Samantha, Alexander, Andrea (Norm), Ashley, Stefanie (Bryan), Nate (Clare), Stacey (Justin) and Dante and great grandpa to Jack, Lewis, Abigail, Lucian, Joshua, Ryan, Jackson and Autumn. Dear brother to M. Elaine Sherk (Gordon), and Harold Faw (Fern) and brother-in-law to Herb de Waal. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends in Canada and Brazil. Predeceased by parents, Warren and Reta Faw, and sister, Sylvia de Waal. Ronald's family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Ron Curl officiating. Relatives and friends may join Ronald's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Those wishing to attend Ronald's visitation must RSVP through the funeral home's website and face masks are required. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to World Partners, with whom the Faw's served faithfully in Brazil for 40 years. Donations may be made directly at https://www.emcc.ca/projects/world-partners-support/
. Please use the notes section to indicate "in memory of Ron Faw". Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ronald's memorial.