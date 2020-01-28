|
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, at the age of 76. Ron, of Linwood, was the beloved husband of Marion (Walter) Kocher for 53 years. Loved brother of Patricia Fehrenbach, Bernice Stemmler, Marjorie Krukowski, Edward (Shirley) Kocher, Orville (Sharon) Kocher, Douglas (Judy) Kocher, and Gary (Cheryl) Kocher. Ron will be fondly remembered many nieces and nephews, and Marion's family, Ken (Sharon), Anne (Bill), Marg, Betty, Karen (Gary), Donna (Maynard), and David, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Rosetta (Klein) Kocher, and siblings Sally Rellinger, Joseph, Harold (Flick), Floyd, Lawrence Jr., Sonny, and Shirley (Shaky). Ron was co-owner of Rich Craft Interiors in Waterloo for over 30 years. He was very active in his community with many years of service to the Linwood Rod and Gun Club and the Linwood Lions Club. At Ron's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation or The War Amps would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020