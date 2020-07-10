1/1
Ronald HORST
Passed away peacefully at his home, RR 3, Listowel, after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 78. Ron was the beloved husband of Eileen (Martin) Horst. Loving father of Charlene (Willard) Gingerich of Carthage, Mary Jane Horst of Listowel, Connie (Wilhelm) Harder of St. Jacobs, Derrick Horst of Vermilion, Alberta, Cheri Ann (Victor) Brubacher of Linwood, and father-in-law of Harold (Carolyn) Lichty of Glen Allan. Survived by 19 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Noreen Gingrich, Mary (Laverne) Bauman, and Alice (Gerald) Zehr. United forever in Heaven with his daughter Rosanne Lichty, parents Joseph and Sarah (Martin) Horst, and brother-in-law Abner Gingrich. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel. Masks are mandatory. A funeral service by invitation only will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Special thanks to the Home Care Team and London Regional Cancer Centre for their excellent care. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 10, 2020.
