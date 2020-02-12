|
Humorous, unassuming and liked by everyone he met. A devoted family man, talented designer and creative problem solver. Ron Ditner passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on February 7, 2020 at 90 years of age. Ron will be remembered lovingly by his wife of 66 years, Mary El (Murray), his children Elise (Claude), Janice, Chris (Paul) and Stephen, grandchildren Christopher, Matthew, Meaghan, Simon, Lucy, Ethan, Nicolas and Conrad, great-grandchildren Kate, Julian and Caidan, sister-in-law Joan and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ignatius and Isobel and brothers Roger, Ross and David. A graduate of the Ontario College of Art and Design, Ron began his design career in Montreal before returning to Kitchener, where he oversaw furniture design at Electrohome. Outside of work, he was an avid athlete and breeder of champion Airedales and never met a home improvement, landscaping or design project he couldn't finesse. The biggest was teaming with Mary El to build their dream home near Ayr. The family wishes to thank Dr. Lana Tan, Dr. Jessica Siu, the LHIN, Ron's nurses and personal support workers. Family and friends are invited to drop in at the Williamsburg Dedication Centre for a Celebration of Ron's Life on Saturday, February 15 from 2-4 p.m. A private family celebration will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you're encouraged to support the or perform an unexpected act of kindness. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 12, 2020