FRANKOW, Ronald "Ron" James Passed away on August 27, 2020 in Waterloo at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Carole of 53 years and cherished father of Jason. He will be missed by his brother Gary (Carole) Frankow, sister-in-law Linda Rowe (Anne Whelan), sister-in-law Ciony Rowe, niece Leanne Galway and nephew Andrew Rowe. He is also missed by his cousin David (Brenda) Frankow and many friends. We are thankful for the loving care he received at Pinehaven Nursing Home. He thought of them as his second family. Private cremation has taken place. Ron's family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Pinehaven Nursing Home would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ronald's memorial. Please smile often as Ron says a smile reminds us of what is important in life.