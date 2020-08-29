1/1
Ronald James "Ron" FRANKOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKOW, Ronald "Ron" James Passed away on August 27, 2020 in Waterloo at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Carole of 53 years and cherished father of Jason. He will be missed by his brother Gary (Carole) Frankow, sister-in-law Linda Rowe (Anne Whelan), sister-in-law Ciony Rowe, niece Leanne Galway and nephew Andrew Rowe. He is also missed by his cousin David (Brenda) Frankow and many friends. We are thankful for the loving care he received at Pinehaven Nursing Home. He thought of them as his second family. Private cremation has taken place. Ron's family will announce a celebration of life at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Pinehaven Nursing Home would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ronald's memorial. Please smile often as Ron says a smile reminds us of what is important in life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved