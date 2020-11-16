Passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Barbara for 62 years. Loving father to Ann (Greg) Hummel, Pat Lund (Mike Corrigan), Paul Bernardo (Kim Kugler), Janet Mantynen and Derek Bernardo. Cherished grandfather to Samantha (Sam), Matthew (Lauren), Scott (Stephanie), Jacob (Maddie), Eli, Thomas (Olivia), Rachel, Katharina (Anthony), Mark (Lindsay), Steven (Karen), Michele, Makayla, Amanda and Paige. Great-grandfather to Blakeney. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by many friends. Predeceased by his parents Alvin and Catharine, brothers Alvin and Norman and in-laws Catherine Young and George and Joanne Young. Ron was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus and a long-time member of Rockway Golf Club and the Hole-in-One Club. He enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels for many years. He was a chartered member of St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church and was currently a member of St. Anthony Daniel Roman Catholic Church. Ron loved life and embraced it to the fullest. He will be missed for his kindness, sense of humour and his generous spirit. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation to follow service with private interment at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the The Children's Wish Foundation (cards available at the funeral home) or to a Toy Drive of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ronald's memorial.