Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 78. Beloved husband to Deloras "Dee" Kennedy for 55 wonderful years. Loving father to David and daughter-in-law Kimberley Kennedy. Ron spent his working life as a Mobile Industrial Tools salesman. He also spent time as a Commissionaire. When Ron retired, he worked as a certified instructor and ambassador for Urban Poling. When he wasn't working, Ron was avid kayaker and a member of the Grand River Kayak Club. Above all, his family always came first. Ron's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and doctors at the Grand River Hospital, especially those in the Oncology Unit for going above and beyond in their care for Ron in these unprecedented times. Private cremation has taken place. Ron will be laid to rest in Waubaushene, ON. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Ron's Last Diddle-An Irish Blessing: May you always have Walls for the winds A roof for the rain Tea beside the fire Laughter to cheer you Those you love near you And all your heart might desire Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ronald's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020