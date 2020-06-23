Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Trinity Village on June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Dear father of Rob (Susanne) and Mark (Sharon). Loved grandfather of Kurtis, Joshua, Cassidy and Sebastian. Dear brother of Jenny (Ian). Predeceased by his sister Joan. Cremation has taken place. If desired, please donate to a charity of your choice to help the many who are in need now.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 23, 2020.