Reunited with the love of his life, Margaret, on February 18, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 81. Born to William and Vera Kreuter in 1938, Ron was raised in Kitchener, Ontario. He met Margaret in his early 20s and the two welcomed their son Jeffrey soon after, followed by their daughter Kim a few years later. He worked in the engineering department of the City of Kitchener for 35 years before retiring. In his leisure, he spent many hours bird watching with his wife, spending time outdoors or playing a game or two of cards. To say Ron and Margaret loved traveling would be an understatement. The two spent many years traveling back and forth to Cuba. Ron will be missed by his two children Jeffrey Kreuter (late Ursula) and Kim (Duane) Davison. Ron was the beloved Grandpa to Lauren Davison (Andrew), Devon Davison, and Emily Kreuter (Dakota). His Great Grandchildren Haven and Ivy will remember him dearly. He was a Proud Uncle to Jennifer, Gillian and Jason. Ron was preceded in death by the love of his life, Margaret, his parents and his sister, Joyce. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 2pm at Forest Hill United Church, 121 Westmount Rd E, Kitchener, ON, N2M 4Y6 with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020