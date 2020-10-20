1/1
Ronald KUTASINSKI
Loving and devoted husband of Joan (née Vogel) Kutasinski, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, October 9, 2020, in his 79th year. Ron "Kooter" Kutasinski served as an electrician in the Kitchener Waterloo area as a proud member of the Local 804 for 55 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, his two sons Robert (Ayla) Kutasinski and David (Kiernan) Kutasinski. Loving grandpa to Cindy (Brandon), Tyler (Brittany), Valerie, Kayla (George) and Nolan. Proud great-grandpa to Owen, Blake, Timothy, Lucas, Madelyn, Dominic, Jaxson, Ryker and Xander. Cherished twin brother to Reginald "Reg" Kutasinski (Janice) and uncle to Todd, Tricia, Anne and Jane. In consideration of challenges presented by Covid-19, cremation and private family service has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery,ca


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
