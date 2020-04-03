|
Ronald Patrick McLean January 29th, 1947 to March 26th, 2020 Passed away at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo. Ron was an active member of Preston Jaycees in the 70s. A proud Christian with a passion for Architecture. In his working life, Ron was a self-employed custom home builder (Heritage Builders). His life's work can be seen from Main Street, Galt to all parts of Cambridge, Branchton and several Townships. He was the eldest of eight children of the Late Hugh and Reseda McLean (Duval). Survived by son Lucas, daughter Melissa, brothers Terry, Brian, Gregory, Randy and Murray and sisters Brenda and Pamela and their life partners, plus 15 nieces and nephews. May his Soul and the Souls of the Faithful Departed rest in peace with our Lord Jesus Christ. Cremation has taken place, In lieu of flowers, tell your children you love them. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020