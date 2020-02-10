Home

Ronald Patrick (Ron) O'Brien


1954 - 12
Ronald Patrick (Ron) O'Brien Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age 65. Beloved father of Joyce (Don) and the late Ronald. Loving Poppy to Morgan, Tessa, Aiden and Veronica, Devin and Jeffery. Ron will be missed by his long time friend Sharon, his stepmom Elva, his sisters and brothers, Marie, Bernie, Madonna (Brian), Doug (Brenda), Delores (Tim), Shelia (Phil), Tony, Dean and Raymond (Kelly). He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. His celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. at McCabe's Irish Pub, 352 King Street West, Kitchener, ON, N2G 1B7. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
