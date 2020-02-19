Home

Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
(519) 595-8203
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Ltd.
7 Spencer Street
Milverton, ON N0K 1M0
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Milverton Christian Fellowship
6619 Perth Road 131
Ronald Paul Nafziger, of Brunner, died at Sunnyside home, Kitchener, on Monday, February 17th. He was 69. Ron was born August 24, 1950 to Harvey and Laura (Erb) Nafziger. He graduated from Listowel High School, Fanshawe College and Western University. In 2006, Ron married Kathy (Bowman) Myles. He is survived by three children, Lora (Mitch Rhodes) of Goshen IN, Lisa (Joelle Morgan) of Ottawa, Kaitlyn (Luke Jantzi) of Kitchener and two step children, Matthew (Kate) Myles, Mark Myles both of London; eight grandchildren, Theo, Adam, Ira Siemens-Rhodes, August Nafziger-Rhodes; Zebadiah Nafziger Morgan; Leo, Mirabel Jantzi and Sam Myles. Ron was third of four siblings, Rae (Ruth) Nafziger, Nancy Ellen and Linda all surviving. He is also remembered by nieces and nephews, by Gloria Nafziger and the Lorne Kropf and Delton Bowman families. Ron lived at Sunnyside home for the last two and a half years. The family is greatly appreciative of the wonderful care and love given to him by the medical staff and the staff in Laurel Creek. Visitation will take place at Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer St. Milverton Ont. on Thursday, February 20th, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, February 21st at Milverton Christian Fellowship, 6619 Perth Road 131. A private family burial in Maple View Cemetery will occur before the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, African Christian Mission Canada or the Sunnyside foundation. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
