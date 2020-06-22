Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Viola. Loving father of Diane Marsh (Gordon), Robert Thompson and David Thompson (Monica). Grandfather of Sarah, Andrea, Ryan and Jonathan. Great grandfather of Owen. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ron's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.