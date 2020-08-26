1/1
Ronald Solomon
Ronald "Ron" Douglas Solomon, of Point Clark, passed away at his residence, on Friday, August 21, 2020 in his 72nd year. Cherished husband of the late Heidi (née Jeske) Solomon. Greatly missed by his sister Pat (Will) Norris. Fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law Otto (Hilda) Jeske, Rick (Elle) Jeske and Gary (Marg) Jeske and his sisters-in-law Lore (Gary) Weinstein and Rita (Terry) Gordon. Ron will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he was all very proud of. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Jane (née Seabrook) Solomon. Ron loved his community and enjoyed his mustang car club. He was a working member of the Point Clark Community Centre, which he fully supported. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman in the French River region and he also enjoyed visiting Manitoulin Island and all the outdoor activities in the area. Following Ron's wishes cremation has taken place. To honour Ron's life a private family graveside service will be held at the Kincardine cemetery where he will rest with his wife, Heidi. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kincardine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davey-Linklater Funeral Home
757 Princes Street
Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5
(519) 396-2701
