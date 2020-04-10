|
Passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Christeena. Loving father of Katherine (the late Mark) Raines, Cheryl (Allen) Schultz, Joseph (Stephanie) Steffler and Melissa (Joseph) Hergott. Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Sarah) Steffler, Rodney Langer, Nathan (Deserae) Rideout, the late Kara Rideout, Shandra Raines, Zackary Raines, Jackson Steffler, Nicole (Matt) Jones, Tyler Weber, Isaac Hergott and great-grandfather of Maisy, Harper and Peyton Steffler. Dear brother of Brenda (Vio) Lalonde, Dan Steffler, Barbara Steffler and brother-in-law of Liz and Alex. Predeceased by his siblings Douglas Steffler, Shirley Tsandelis and Carol Steffler. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MS Society - Patient Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ronald's memorial where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 10, 2020