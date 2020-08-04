Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Ron Linseman of New Hamburg in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Shantz) Linseman who predeceased him June 1, 2006. Dear father of Cindy Harrison of Kitchener and Tom and wife Debra of New Hamburg. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Justin, Derek, Saphire and Justin, Steven and Giulia, Tristen and Brent and by great-grandchildren Atlanta, Lily, Grace, Erin, Ryker and Oaklen. Predeceased by his daughter Sandy McCorkindale (Dec 26, 2008), by his sisters and brothers Margaret Kropf, Dorothy and Jack Wheeler, Carl and Rose, Jerry and Ruth, Gerald and Verna, Marie, Francis Revaih and Royetta and John Birmingham. Ron owned and operated Ron's Garage at RR#2 New Hamburg for 39 years. Relatives and Friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron St. New Hamburg on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A private family service will be conducted in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 7, 2020. Interment in Roseville Mennonite Cemetery, (Due to provincial regulations, face masks are required and social distancing will be maintained and also restricted numbers are allowed in the building, please be patient as there may be a short wait to visit with the family) In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
(cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family.