Ronald W. JOSEPH
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, Ronald W. Joseph, of London, suddenly passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Bernice (née Walter) for 66 years. Loving father of Mark (Debbie) Joseph. Proud Papa of Jeff, Jason (Alli), and Ryan. Adored Great-Papa of Victoria. Older brother to Carolyn (Ron) Quinlan and Brian (Rosemary) Joseph. Special godfather of Jan (Wade) Trenouth; and uncle of several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son, Brad Joseph; parents, Walter and Florence Joseph; and sister, Shirley (Mel) Holden. Ron had a passion for golfing and camping. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at ST. MICHAEL'S CATHOLIC PARISH, 511 Cheapside Street, London, on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private family interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Registration is required to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Parish. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/ attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place which may preclude some from being able to attend and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ron are asked to consider a charity of your choice. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 14, 2020.
