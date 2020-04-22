|
|
Ron, 79, passed away at home in Baden on Wednesday, April 15th with his beloved wife Jackie by his side. He will be missed by his brother Roy (Faye) and many stepchildren and their families. Predeceased by wives Shirley (2004) and Nancy (2018) and sister Audrey (2016). Cremation has taken place. Private interment at Memory Gardens at a later date. Donations may be made in Ron's memory to the New Hamburg Christian Center. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020