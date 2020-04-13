|
It is with very profound sadness we announce the passing of Ron Halstead on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Halstead (2017), loving Father of Robert (2020) (Virginia) Halstead, Debbie (Bill) Halstead-McGrath, Ronnie (1961), Scott (Diane) Halstead, Chrissy (Emmanuel) Simoes, and Brent (Michelle) Halstead. Proud grandfather to Tenisha (Bill), Bruce (Crystal), Barbara (Nick), Jamie, Adam (Jessi), Tara (Laszlo), Mandy (Kyle), Brett (Kristen) and Hayden (Megan), proud great-grandfather "G-G Pa" to ten. Step-father of Rachel Bast, and Lionel Bast. Missed also by his best friend, furry companion Chloe. Ron will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. Ron retired from Budd Canada in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a proud member of the Cambridge Naval veterans club for many years. Ron had a love of sports especially hockey, and in his early years he was drafted at the age of 15 by the Junior A Galt Black Hawks, then went on to play for the Guelph Biltmores and the Chatham Maroons. Ron never tired of cheering on his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs, and also the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tiger Cats and Buffalo Bills. Ron was deeply respected by all who knew and loved him. His greatest legacy was his family who he was so proud of and who in return remain devoted to his beautiful memory. Rest peacefully now dad, your job here is complete. We know you and Rob are already enjoying a competitive game of crib. Due to this time of self distancing there will be a celebration of Ron's life at a later date to be announced. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Kids Can Play, Cambridge Humane Society or a and will be greatly appreciated. A very special thank you the paramedics, and the CMH ER and ICU doctors and nurses. Dads presence we will miss His memories we will treasure Loving him always Forgetting him never Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave messages of condolence.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020