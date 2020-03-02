|
Passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ron Diamond of RR#1 Plattsville in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Snyder) Diamond whom he married August 29, 1981. Dear father of Edward and his wife Marlene of Mississauga, Christine and husband Michael Harris of Waterloo and Jeffery of Kitchener. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Victoria and Bentley. Ron is survived by his brother Glen and wife Evelyn of New Hamburg and his sister Carol and husband John Vipond of Oakville and by his many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by the Snyder family. Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Mildred (Hastings) Diamond and by his brother Ken (July 29, 1973) and his mother and father-in-law Annabelle and Melvin Snyder. Ron had farmed all his life at RR#1 Plattsville. Relatives and friends may call at the Glendinning Funeral Home, 40 William St.,N., Plattsville on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at the Peace United Church Plattsville on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Chris Matheson officiating. Interment in Chesterfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the K-W Humane Society or the Peace United Church (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020