Ronald William FRITZ Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the warmth, love and comfort of his family on March 24, 2020 at his residence in New Hamburg. Ron was born 61 years ago, in Kitchener, a son of the late Carl and Marcie (Weaver) Fritz. Beloved husband of Kathy (Brown) Fritz whom he married 32 years ago, on May 30, 1987. Cherished and loving father of Jennifer Fritz. Ron will be remembered by his sister; Judy (Bob) Trimble, brother; Dave (Pat) Fritz, father and mother-in-law; Bob & Sandy (Bolitski) Montgomery, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Kim (Ronald) Sherry, Kris Simpson, Anne (Donovan) Ingram and Bill (Courtney) Montgomery. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Ron was raised on the family farm in St. Agatha and began dating Kathy Brown in 1978, later married and had their only daughter in 1988. Ron was an avid hunter, fisherman and out doors man. He enjoyed target shooting and wood working. Ron was an entrepreneur who was a proud co-owner of Provincial Lift Truck Inc. He was a kind persona and a good friend to many. In respect with the social distancing and COVID-19, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ron's life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to extend a thank you to the Kitchener Oncology Dr. Valdes and the cancer team. Thanks to Dr. Egerdie & Shelley at Urology Associates. Thank you to Dr. Sheila Russek and the Palliative Care Team at Grand River Hospital and thank you to our family physician Dr. A Patel Christopher and the PSW's, Nurses and Care Team. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to KW Cancer Center or Waterloo Wellington LHIN would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020
