|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ron, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Fairview Mennonite Home (FMH). Cherished and devoted husband to Patricia (nee Elliot) for almost 64 years. Loving father to Alistair (Tammy), Susan (Ross), Graeme (predeceased in 1987) and Ian (Megan). Adoring grandfather to Kristoffer, Katelyn, Amelia and Elliot. Ron was predeceased by his parents Edith and James Fyfe, brother James (Rhoda), sister Phyllis and brother-in-law David. He is survived by relatives in Scotland, England and abroad. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at FMH for their care and compassion shown to Ron. Visitation will be held at Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge Ontario on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately for the family in the Spring. As expressions of sympathy (in lieu of flowers), donations to the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020