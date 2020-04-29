|
|
Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 72. Loving Husband to Rose. Loving Father to Elizabeth. He also leaves behind his two sons, Warren and Robert. He is survived by his sisters Carol (Paul) Belanger, Doreen (Lawrie) Price, Marlene (Gary) Mask, Patsy (Frank) Yantha and his brother Tim. He was a close Brother-in-Law to Marlene Shulist and Kevin Cashubec. Ronnie was predeceased by his parents, Felix and Monica Kubesheskie, and siblings Irene, Susan and Andrew. His furry friends Sammy, Taco and Freddy will miss his presence. Ronnie was retired, and enjoyed gardening and spending time in his home town of Barry's Bay, Ontario. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Ronnie's life from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on September 12, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ronnie's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020