Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Josef (2012) for 63 years. Loving mother of Al Gerger (Mary) of Ayr, John Gerger (Cathy) of Kitchener, Jim Gerger (Sharon) of Waterloo and Sue Mayman (Ron) of St. Agatha. Dear mother-in-law of Bob Taylor. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ella Frolich of Germany and sister-in-law Rose Artinger of Kitchener. Predeceased by her parents Rudolph and Angela (nee Frisch) Artinger, her daughter Heidi Taylor (2015), and brother John Artinger. A private family funeral liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to join the service starting at 9:45 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/ live-streaming. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519- 749-8467).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020