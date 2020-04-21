Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Gerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Gerger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Gerger Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Josef (2012) for 63 years. Loving mother of Al Gerger (Mary) of Ayr, John Gerger (Cathy) of Kitchener, Jim Gerger (Sharon) of Waterloo and Sue Mayman (Ron) of St. Agatha. Dear mother-in-law of Bob Taylor. Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ella Frolich of Germany and sister-in-law Rose Artinger of Kitchener. Predeceased by her parents Rudolph and Angela (nee Frisch) Artinger, her daughter Heidi Taylor (2015), and brother John Artinger. A private family funeral liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to join the service starting at 9:45 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/ live-streaming. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family (cards may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519- 749-8467).
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -