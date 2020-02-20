|
|
1928-2018. In loving memory of our beloved Mita, our guardian angel: May you protect us every day, give us strength when we need it most, and light the way when it's dark. The love that you gave and the care that you brought into our lives is truly missed. Though another year has passed, know that you are forever in our hearts and we miss you and love you more than you could ever know. Give all of our love to Justo. Love always, Your family and friends
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 20, 2020