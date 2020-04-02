|
With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our Mother, Rosabella Varona Hinkson, also known to family and friends as "Rose, Rhona, Rosa" passed away March 23, 2020, at the age of 82 from a stroke. Rose was born on March 4, 1938 in St. John, St. Kitts, West Indies. She was a very proud woman and her strength was admirable. Rose was a Real Estate Agent in Kitchener-Waterloo for 20 years and won numerous awards, including maintaining her position on the Million Dollar Club. Rose is survived by her husband Edric, her sisters Eileen Thomas-Holliday in England, Beverly Thomas-Williams in St. Kitts, Sylvannie Thomas-Francis in England, Isabel Thomas-Samuels in Toronto, Brother James Thomas in St. Kitts, her four children, Ivan, Deborah, Steven (Stacey), Carol (Chad) and her 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Condolences can be made at www.aftercare.org. Due to COVID19 there will be a celebration of life announcement in a few months.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020