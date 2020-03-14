|
We sadly announce the passing of our beloved Mum and Dad / Nana and Grampa in a fatal car accident near Wallaceburg on March 8, 2020. Rose Alice Hills (nee Hill) born February 18, 1933 and William George Hills born November 27, 1931 in England. Married on Valentine's Day in 1953 and spent 67 years happily married. They are survived by children Heather ; Steve and Kim, grandchildren Cailyn and Justin, Jenna and Shannon, Keagan, and Kelsey beautiful great-granddaughter Mylina and much loved family and friends in England, South Africa, and Canada. A graveside Service will be at Williamsburg Cemetery on Thursday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the or Canadian Red Cross are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020