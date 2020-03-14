Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Williamsburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose HILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose and William HILLS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
We sadly announce the passing of our beloved Mum and Dad / Nana and Grampa in a fatal car accident near Wallaceburg on March 8, 2020. Rose Alice Hills (nee Hill) born February 18, 1933 and William George Hills born November 27, 1931 in England. Married on Valentine's Day in 1953 and spent 67 years happily married. They are survived by children Heather ; Steve and Kim, grandchildren Cailyn and Justin, Jenna and Shannon, Keagan, and Kelsey beautiful great-granddaughter Mylina and much loved family and friends in England, South Africa, and Canada. A graveside Service will be at Williamsburg Cemetery on Thursday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the or Canadian Red Cross are greatly appreciated. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -