Passed away peacefully on Friday November 20, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, just shy of her 90th birthday to be celebrated on November 29th. Rose was a resident of Nithview Home, New Hamburg. Beloved wife of Clarence Hofstetter who she married December 18, 1948 and who predeceased her on July 10, 2017. Dear mother of Dolores and husband Neil of New Hamburg, Ruth and husband Keith Howard of Shakespeare, Norman and wife Linda of Novar and Joyce and husband Leigh Young of O'Leary PEI. Sadly missed by her six grandchildren Dwayne (Lori), Rachel (Byron), Rebecca, Claire (Dave), Ian (Michelle) and Cole. She was Old Grandma to her 11 great-grandchildren Wyatt, Morgan, Dominic, Danica, Johnathan, Mac Kenzie, Hunter, Chloe, Connor, Kenzie and Kendall. Survived by her brother Arthur and Marilyn Ellis of Plattsville, and by sisters Norma Sevier of Princeton, and Linda and John Hastings of Elmira. Remembered by Clarence's family Laura Deans of Cambridge, Ruby vonFarra of Kitchener, Pat Hofstetter of Baden, Burt Currie of New Hamburg and Donna Hofstetter of Dorchester. Predeceased by parents Norman and Margaret (Bullock) Ellis, brothers-in-law Leslie Sevier, Robert Deans, Wally vonFarra, George Dahms, Bryan Hofstetter and Robert Hofstetter, and by sisters-in-laws Mabel and husband Art Storer, Hazel and husband Ralph Otto, and Kathleen Currie. For Our Mom, we learned the art of living from a truly special mother—talented, intelligent, humorous and kind...We learned from you the value of self-discipline and knowledge and how to pay attention with our hearts and with our minds. We learned from the beginning what it takes to be successful, because you taught us clearly all that's honest, good and true...and thanks to all your energy, affection and devotion, we know that we received the best of life and love from you. We will miss you Mom. A private family service will be conducted at the Glendinning Funeral Home, 40 William St. N. Plattsville on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Interment will follow in the Wilmot Centre Cemetery. In lieu of flower, donations to Tri-County Mennonite Homes (Nithview) or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.gffh.ca