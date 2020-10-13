Rose (nee Arbuck) Klein decided to join her beloved husband Roy of 69 years, because he has had 6 years of peace and quiet and it's time to stir things up for him. She left us on October 9, slipping quietly away at age 97. She leaves behind her two daughters Elaine and Niki, son-in-law Al, grandson Peter and great grandchildren Zachary and Rebecca. Rose never threw anything away, so Niki graciously volunteered to dispose of all her worldly goods, because she's the only one left who didn't flee the country. Rose led an interesting life. She was a world traveler, a food critic, fashion maven and opinionated commentator. She had firm beliefs and you always knew where you stood with her. An avid reader, Rose taught her daughters to read before they started school. They were each introduced to the library at age three where they proudly received their first library cards. She loved her children fiercely but was frugal in her demonstrations. But in a crisis, she defended them from Injustice like a mother bear. She taught them the meaning of life and the importance of the difference between right and wrong. Rose began a second career at University of Waterloo when it started in a field with only a building and a trailer and she continued on through its growth to a world-renowned university. She worked in the Registrar's Office, and was the first and for many years, the only retiree from that office. In retirement she and dad enjoyed golf at the Conestogo Golf & Country Club, Club 60, the Stratford Festival, Wednesday night dinners with the gang, and so much more. Her crosswords took over her mornings and no one was to bother her. The occasional call came when the name for a band or lifestyles of today was stopping her from completing her daily foray. As long as they could winters were spent close to their California daughter. Rose moved on to the next stage of the circle of life exactly as she wanted. She did it her way. The family had a decades-long relationship with the CCAC/LHIN, of which we are most grateful for the wonderful caring Case Managers and caregivers to our parents. Mom lived at Luther Village, Sunshine Centre from the spring of 2014 where her home was on the 4th floor. This past May, she moved to the second floor. Mom had many friends in the staff and caregivers; and even with some of the other residents. The family appreciated the hard work and dedication of the Luther Village staff and their daily interactions were always appreciated by Rose and family. If you wish, you may make a donation to Beth Jacob Congregation, or do something nice and unexpected for someone else. In loving memory. For those who wish to attend, the funeral will be online through Zoom at 3 p.m. October 13, 2020: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89772742545
