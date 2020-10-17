1/1
Rose Marie Johnstone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at home, with family by her side, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Rod for 35 years. Loving mother of Mike. Dear sister of Gerry Balzer (Rita), Paul Balzer (Wanda) and the late Tina Marie Balzer who died in infancy. Loving sister-in-law of Bob Johnstone (Judy) and Colleen Johnstone (late Jim). Dear daughter-in-law of Bernice Smith. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents George and Julie Balzer. Rose's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's RC Church, 268 East Ave., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you wish to attend either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Rose's memorial and to RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved