Passed away at home, with family by her side, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Rod for 35 years. Loving mother of Mike. Dear sister of Gerry Balzer (Rita), Paul Balzer (Wanda) and the late Tina Marie Balzer who died in infancy. Loving sister-in-law of Bob Johnstone (Judy) and Colleen Johnstone (late Jim). Dear daughter-in-law of Bernice Smith. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents George and Julie Balzer. Rose's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Funeral Mass at St. Anne's RC Church, 268 East Ave., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please note that if you wish to attend either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Rose's memorial and to RSVP.