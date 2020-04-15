|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 86, on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Forest Heights Long Term Care, Kitchener. Survived by her husband Thomas of 59 years, sons Grant (Jane) and Neil (Lise), and grandchildren Scott, Erin, Paige and Jaden. Predeceased by her parents Francesco and Alma Guidotti of Parry Sound, brothers Melville and Noble, and sisters Nora, Myrtle, June, and Joyce. Survived by her brother Frank, and numerous nieces and nephews across the continent. Before her sons arrived Rose was legal secretary for the late Senator Richard Stanbury in Toronto. After moving to Kitchener in 1963, she was busy being a remarkable wife, mother and homemaker. Rose loved music, dancing and was an accomplished piano player. Rose was also a competitive curler, winning many trophies and prizes. She was a very sympathetic ear, always ready to listen to anyone who wanted to talk, for that she will be missed by many. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will also take place at a later date in Parry Sound. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020