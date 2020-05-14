Passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Rose lived with dementia at Fairview Mennonite Long Term Care for nearly 6 years. She has now succumbed to this disease and is at peace, re-united with her family in heaven. Rose is survived and dearly missed by her children; Kenneth (Diane), Katherine (Morris) Ireland, Maureen (Don) Trask, Sharon Jansen (Jim Gilmore), Tim, Cindy (Dave) Schnarr and Charlie (Laurie Ann). She will be deeply missed by her many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wife of the late Douglas Schade (1973). Predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Michalina Waechter (Pittner), Brothers; Joseph and Charles and Sisters; Florence, Amelia and Theresa, Daughter-in-law Dorothy Schade and Grandson Daniel Trask. Rose was a Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and friend to many. She was a hard worker, raising her children and tending to her beautiful gardens, sharing her pride and skills with all. Mom can now trade in her wheelchair for a beautiful set of wings - "Fly high Mom, you are now free." The family extends special thanks to the staff of Fairview Mennonite Long Term Care for their compassionate care of Rose, whom they have affectionately named "Rosebud". They could always get smiles out of her. A live-streamed Family Service will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Friday, May 15th, at 10:30 a.m. Using Facebook, please log onto https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre-1436327989933269/ to access Rose's service. Following the live service, Rose will be laid to rest with her husband at Woodland Cemetery in Kitchener, and video of the burial will be available online later. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to: Fairview Seniors Community-LTC, 515 Langs Dr., Cambridge, ON N3H 4L6 or call 519-653-5719. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.