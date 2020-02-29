|
92 years of age, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, in Waterloo. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Ralph Davidson, mother of Kenneth (Virginia) and Jean (Paul Spafford), grandmother of Colin Davidson, Stuart Davidson (Myriam Losier), Alexander Spafford and Graham Spafford and great-grandmother of Zoe Davidson. Rosemarie grew up in Edmonton and lived and raised her family in St Catharines. She was a kind and gentle woman and a first-rate gardener. She was an excellent and loving caregiver to her family and worked at Family and Children's Services, Niagara, for many years. She relocated to Waterloo in 2002 and in recent years has received care at Columbia Forest Long Term Care by the very kind and competent staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to a children's or animal would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 29, 2020