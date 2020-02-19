|
|
Jennifer passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, one week before her 79th birthday. Beloved wife of Chris, her husband of 54 years. Daughter of the late Gwendolyn and John Modder. Loving mother of Boomer (Tamara), Nicolas, Timothy (Carolyn) and Melissa (Terry). Cherished granny of Will, Charlie and Delilah (Tim), Scott and Ali (Boomer) and Maddy and Nate (Melissa). Dear sister of Michael (predeceased). Jennifer will be fondly remembered for her always warm and welcoming nature, kind and compassionate spirit and endless generosity towards others. An avid and voracious reader, lover of creatures great and small, baker of all good things sweet and savoury, she truly lived to share her love of these passions. At her request, cremation has taken place. A service will be held at the Church of the Holy Saviour (33 Allen St. E., Waterloo) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at The Walper Hotel, 20 Queen St. South in Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the K-W Multicultural Centre, https://kwmulticultural.ca/donations. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020