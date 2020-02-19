Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of the Holy Saviour
33 Allen St. E.
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Walper Hotel
20 Queen St. South
Kitchener, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie STACEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Jennifer May (Modder) STACEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Jennifer May (Modder) STACEY Obituary
Jennifer passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, one week before her 79th birthday. Beloved wife of Chris, her husband of 54 years. Daughter of the late Gwendolyn and John Modder. Loving mother of Boomer (Tamara), Nicolas, Timothy (Carolyn) and Melissa (Terry). Cherished granny of Will, Charlie and Delilah (Tim), Scott and Ali (Boomer) and Maddy and Nate (Melissa). Dear sister of Michael (predeceased). Jennifer will be fondly remembered for her always warm and welcoming nature, kind and compassionate spirit and endless generosity towards others. An avid and voracious reader, lover of creatures great and small, baker of all good things sweet and savoury, she truly lived to share her love of these passions. At her request, cremation has taken place. A service will be held at the Church of the Holy Saviour (33 Allen St. E., Waterloo) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at The Walper Hotel, 20 Queen St. South in Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the K-W Multicultural Centre, https://kwmulticultural.ca/donations. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -