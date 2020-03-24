|
|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, at Lanark Heights Long Term Care Facility at the age of 76. Rosi is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Klaus, and children Kerstin Saur, Bernd & Nancy Malinowski and Thomas & Margaret Malinowski. Oma will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Andrea (Chris), Andrew (Sarah), Danny (Marina), Kevin, Sean, Jessica, Joseph and Sarah along with her great-grandchildren. Rosi will be missed by her dear sister Marianne (Hartmut) Brandt and by her brother-in-law in Germany Wolfgang (Karin) Brueggemann. Predeceased by her brother Peter (Ina) Ehrlich. Tante Rosi was loved by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents of Lanark Heights for their compassionate care over the last year and a half. Due to the CoVid 19 outbreak, there will be no public visitation. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Friends and family planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society of Kitchener-Waterloo. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Visit henrywalser.com for Rosi's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020