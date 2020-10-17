Rosemarie "Rose" Prinz passed away on October 10, 2020 in Kitchener. Rose is survived by her husband, Mike Kirkpatrick of Kitchener, her son John Prinz, daughter-in-law Jaime Moore-Prinz, granddaughters Taylor and Kirsten Prinz, her brothers James, Lynn, William Fleming, her sister Frances Reddemann, her niece Melissa, and nephews Brandon and Mathew. Rose was born in Ingersoll Ontario to Frank and Jacqueline Fleming on March 14, 1956. She went to high school at Laurel Vocational School in Waterloo. She worked at Mitchell Plastics for 18 years but cherished her time as a homemaker to her husband and caregiver to her granddaughters. She enjoyed nature, animals, playing whatever games she could, puzzles, music, and spending time with the people she loved. She was a kind and caring soul who was always there for you. Rose was full of fun and laughter, and a Rockstar wherever she went. She touched the lives of everyone that had the chance to meet her. Her love and kindness will always be remembered. She will always be loved and will be missed by many. Fly high sweet Angel, be at peace. A private family service has taken place at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, followed by cremation. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
, may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.